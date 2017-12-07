DETROIT (AP) – Michigan’s Public Service Commission has ordered a utility company to help identify unused power lines in Detroit following the accidental electrocution of a 12-year-old girl.

The commission opened an investigation following the September 2016 death of K’Brianna Griffin. The girl was killed when she came into contact with a downed power line in a friend’s yard. The line was inactive but energized because it was resting on a live DTE Energy power line.

The commission says DTE Energy will work with Detroit’s Public Lighting department to find unused lines.

The commission is trying to determine how much abandoned wire remains, who owns the lines and accessibility to the wires. A report is due by March 30.

Detroit Public Lighting estimates at least 600 to 900 miles (966 to 1,448 kilometers) of out-of-service wires are in its service area.

