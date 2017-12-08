LIVONIA (WWJ) — The license of a Livonia pharmacy and local pharmacist has been suspended for over-dispensing narcotics.
The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs has suspended the controlled substance license of Livonia Care Pharmacy, Inc. in Livonia and the pharmacist license of Apoorva Pandit, who is responsible for Livonia Care’s compliance with the Public Health Code.
The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs says that Livonia Care was among Michigan’s highest-volume dispensers of commonly abused medications, such as an antihistamine with codeine cough syrup and soma, a muscle relaxant.
According to the complaint, Livonia Care dispensed dangerous combinations of drugs to patients, including many who traveled a long distance to fill their prescriptions.
This order of summary suspension is a temporary measure to protect the public. According to a press release, it is not the final determination that a license has violated the Public Health Code.