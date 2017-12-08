COMMERCE TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s department is investigating a possible string of breaking and entering’s at local gas stations.

Police say three people — one male and two females — broke into a Mobil Gas Station in the 3000 block of E. West Maple Road in Commerce Township. The suspects smashed the glass front door, and stole money and an unknown amount of cigarettes from the gas station. The business owner stated that $3,163 was stolen from the cash register.

The suspects were then seen — via surveillance video — fleeing the scene in a newer model of a Chevrolet Malibu or Impala. It is reported to be a dark colored vehicle. Police believe there was a fourth suspect who served as the get away driver.

Fingerprints evidence was gathered at the scene and is currently being process. There is no known information on the suspects at this time.

The Farmington Hills Police Department is investigating a similar breaking and entering incident at another gas station with the same suspects, vehicle and M.O. that occurred on Monday. This incident happened at a Shell gas station on Orchard Lake Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. There is a cash reward of $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and you will remain anonymous.

A video of the robbery can be found here.