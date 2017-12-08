ANN ARBOR (WWJ) — A crime alert has been issued at the University of Michigan after two people saw a man trying to break into multiple apartments.
The Department of Public Safety says two people at the Northwood Community Apartments on Stone Road near Hubbard saw a man trying to break into their apartments around 12:30 p.m. on Friday. The doors were locked and the man wasn’t able to get in.
No information on the suspect’s identity or appearance were released.
Police say you should always lock your home and car doors.
If you have any information, please contact the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security at 734-763-1131.