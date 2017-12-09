MONROE TWP. (WWJ) – A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle in a Monroe County parking lot.

Police say the accident happened around 1:40 a.m. Saturday on private property in the 5000 block of Northfield Drive, near Telegraph and Albain roads in Monroe Township.

According to police, 24-year-old Cody Klug was backing his blue 2002 BMW out of a parking space when he struck 50-year-old John Hernandez, who was said to be standing next to the vehicle.

Hernandez was knocked to the ground and suffered critical injuries. He was taken to a Toledo hospital but later died of his injuries.

Police say Klug said he was unaware that Hernandez had been next to the vehicle at the time of the crash. Neither Klug nor his passenger were injured.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 734-240-7560.

