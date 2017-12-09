AUBURN HILLS (WWJ) – Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire in Auburn Hills where a person was found dead.
Firefighters responded to a home on Bald Mountain Road, near Lapeer and Dutton roads, to find smoke coming from the front door. Crews quickly knocked down the fire and during a search of the home, found one victim deceased.
A cause of the fire has yet to be determined. It’s also unclear whether the person died in the fire or from some other cause.
Information on the victim has not been released.
An investigation is ongoing.