KIMBALL TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — A dispute that resulted in shots fired earlier this week in Kimball Township was over money and drugs, a recently released police report states.

Police say the gunfire broke out shortly after 11 p.m. on Thursday in the 5100 block of Griswold Road in Kimball Township. Originally the reason for the dispute was not released, however, today local authorities announced it was over money with drugs also being a factor.

The two men — a 20-year-old from Port Huron and a 21-year-old from Detroit — were arrested shortly after the St. Clair County Sheriffs’ Office responded to a shots fired call. Through a search warrant of a property on Little Street in Port Huron and the vehicle in which the two men were driving, police found 89 grams of heroin, 27 grams of cocaine, 30 grams of marijuana, and miscellaneous drug packaging paraphernalia. Police also found a 9mm pistol that was reported stolen in Southfield.

The identities of the two men have not been released at this time.

There were no reported injuries.

The two men in this incident are being held at the St. Clair County Intervention Center awaiting arraignment. They are expected to be charged with attempted armed robbery, possession with intent, possession of a stolen firearm and felony firearm.

