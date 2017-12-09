By Chris Nelsen, Associated Press

ANN ARBOR (AP) – Moritz Wagner scored 23 points and Charles Matthews added 20 to help Michigan overcome a 15-point second-half deficit to beat UCLA 78-69 in overtime on Saturday.

The Wolverines (8-3) battled back after falling behind 46-31 in the second half, getting within 64-63 when Zavier Simpson stole a Bruins’ pass and made a layup with 18 seconds left in regulation.

Following G.G. Goloman’s free throw for UCLA, Eli Brooks was fouled on a drive and hit both free throws to tie the game at 65 with 10 seconds left. The Bruins (7-2) had a final chance in regulation, but Prince Ali missed a long jumper at the buzzer.

Michigan began overtime with consecutive 3-pointers from Simpson and Matthews to gain momentum. Matthews’ jumper pushed the lead to 75-67 with 2:11 left.

Aaron Holiday finished with 27 points and seven assists for the Bruins, who had their four-game win streak snapped. Thomas Welsh added 22 points and 10 rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: After their home game on Wednesday against Montana was canceled because of area wildfires, the Bruins lost a tough one to Michigan. Now, UCLA has another layoff before hosting Cincinnati on Dec. 16. The Bruins’ only other setback came Nov. 20 against Creighton.

Michigan: Coming off Monday’s loss at Ohio State after letting a big lead slip away, the Wolverines recovered against the Bruins. Michigan has another challenging game ahead at Texas on Tuesday, before facing Detroit Mercy, Alabama A&M and Jacksonville.

UP NEXT

UCLA: Hosts Cincinnati on Dec. 16.

Michigan: At Texas on Tuesday.

