CLINTON TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — An early morning fire has destroyed a bar and restaurant in Clinton Township.
Firefighters were deployed to the Wiseguys Bar & Grill around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. The establishment is located on Garfield and Canal Road.
The cause of the blaze remains unknown at this time, and there are no reported injuries.
About 50 employees worked at the bar. Those employees gathered at the site this morning to see the remains, and now their future at the restaurant remains unclear.
This incident remains under investigation.