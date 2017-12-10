DETROIT (WWJ) — Police are investigating a carjacking that took place on Detroit’s northwest side early this morning.
Police say a man — armed with a weapon — stole a woman’s car near W. Chicago Boulevard and Linwood Street at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. As she was heading towards her vehicle — a 2004 silver Pontiac Grand Am — the suspect approached her and told her to get into the car, start it and then get out. She complied with the man’s orders, and he drove away eastbound on W. Chicago.
The man also stole the victim’s cell phone and wallet, which contains credit cards.
There were no reported injuries in this incident.
Authorities are describing the suspect as a black male, who is approximately 6-foot-0 and 180 pounds. He was wearing a black baseball cap, black mask and all dark clothing.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Detroit Police at 313-596-2200.