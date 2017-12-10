Good news for the Detroit Lions — starting quarterback Matthew Stafford is reportedly expected to play today against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport tweeted the good news for Lions’ fans late on Saturday, stating the condition of Stafford’s throwing hand had improved and “barring an unforeseen setback” he would take the field on Sunday.
Detroit listed Stafford as questionable on its injury report that was released on Friday with an injury to his throwing hand. He suffered the injury when a Ravens’ defender stepped on his right hand during the fourth quarter of last week’s loss at Baltimore.
Stafford was a limited participant in practice all week because of the injury.
Stafford has started 111 straight games — including playoffs — for the Detroit Lions, with Jan. 2, 2011 being the last time he didn’t take the field as the starter. His 111 consecutive starts ranks as the 10th longest streak in NFL history.
The Lions (6-6) and Buccaneers (4-8) kickoff at 1 p.m. today from Raymond James Stadium. The game can be seen on FOX.