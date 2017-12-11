By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Amani Toomer played at the University of Michigan from 1992-95. While there, the Wolverines went 9-0-3, 8-4, 8-4 and 9-4 — but he isn’t happy with the current state of the program.

Toomer was asked in a recent interview about the possibility of Jim Harbaugh becoming the head coach of the New York Giants. Instead of endorsing him, Toomer went on a tirade about the job Harbaugh has done at Michigan.

“I’m really upset at how Harbaugh’s been at Michigan. 1-5 versus Michigan State and Ohio State, only beat Michigan State once last year and rest of the times it’s a loss. I think that he has not performed as well as I thought he should, hasn’t turned the program around. I mean, him and Brady Hoke are neck and neck in records or maybe a game or two off,” Toomer said. “He is a guy who hasn’t won anywhere.”

Hoke went 26-13 through his first three seasons at Michigan. Harbaugh has gone 28-10, with a bowl game on the horizon against South Carolina.

Toomer was asked how Harbaugh has been with alumni.

“I haven’t been around,” he said. “Maybe some other people have but I haven’t, so I can’t speak for what other people think. I’m not upset about not being back.”

But it didn’t stop there. The best quotes from Toomer came near the end of the interview where he said being an 8-3 team isn’t acceptable and he doesn’t care about shoes and trips to Rome.

“The fact that we’re mired in mediocrity and accepting it, that’s not what I think about Michigan,” he said. “I don’t think of Michigan as an 8-3 team and being excited because we have Michael Jordan shoes. I don’t care about the shoes, I don’t care about going to Rome. We are an also-ran team in the Big Ten now and it’s embarrassing.”

Maybe Toomer just forgot how many games he won while a member of the Wolverines.