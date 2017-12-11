HIGHLAND PARK (WWJ) – Highland Park police are looking for a man and a woman who shot two men on a party bus early Monday morning.
Authorities say the shooting along Monterey Street near Woodward happened shortly after a fight broke out at Burns Hookah Lounge in Southfield.
The suspects, who were driving separate cars, followed the victims to Highland Park. Investigators say a man and woman took shots at a party bus until it stopped outside a house on Monterey street in Highland Park, once there, one victim was shot in the chest and the other in the leg.
The two men who were shot are in critical condition.
Police are now looking for a blue Chevrolet Malibu and a grey Pontiac Grand Am involved in the shootings.
If you have any information about this incident – you are asked to contact Detroit police.