LIVONIA (WWJ) — Ladywood High School in Livonia will be closing next year.

A letter sent to alumni today from the head of Ladywood says The Felician Sisters of North America made the decision to close at the end of this academic year, next June. The letter indicated that poor enrollment numbers is the leading reason for the closure.

“In November, Felician leadership evaluated whether Ladywood had a viable and sustainable future, particularly from an operational perspective,” the letter read. “Beginning with the early 2000s, enrollment has been on a downward trend with a 60 percent decline from 2005 to present day.

“Despite optimizing expenditures and significantly reducing the subsidy provided by the Felicians to Ladywood, we could not ignore the enrollment trend. Nor did we want to raise tuition to cost prohibitive levels to maintain our quality education with significantly fewer students, which made the decision unfortunate, but clear.”

The letter also acknowledged that there had been rumors about a closure for years, but it wasn’t until November that school officials made the decision.

“We recognize there have been rumors of our closing over the last few years,” the letter stated. “However, the decision to close the school did not happen until late November. As disappointed as we all are, we must look toward the future and support our young women during this unsettling transition, relying on the Holy Spirit’s guidance and strength.”

Ladywood High School has been open since 1950, according to school officials.

The letter says there will be plans announced early next year about celebrating Ladywood’s legacy.