DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are dealing with a barricaded gunman, holed up — possibly with a hostage — in a house in northwest Detroit.
According to a report, the man allegedly shot the now-husband of his ex-wife, who tried to run away.
Before 5 p.m., a Detroit Police Special Response Team had surrounding the house, on Sussex near Keeler, where police believe the suspect may have a child inside.
Police said the man was speaking with officers on scene, but has since stopped.
Evacuations of nearby homes are underway, with police in the process of clearing houses to the sides, rear and in front of the suspect’s location. The public is urged to stay clear of the area.
The condition of the man who was reportedly shot is not known at this time.
Stay with WWJ for the latest on this developing story.