HAZEL PARK (WWJ) – A contractor drilling holes in the ground may have led to a methane gas leak in Hazel Park forcing several homeowners to leave their homes.

The gas leak near I-75 and Woodward Heights has forced the closure of a church and forced four homeowners to evacuate the area Monday.

A methane gas leak in Hazel Park has three homes evacuated and the closure of the I 75 Service Dr. to John R. No injuries, but authorities worry about explosions. @WWJ950 @FOX2News pic.twitter.com/K4f5xVhRBf — Charlie Langton (@charlielangton) December 11, 2017

Fire Chief Rich Storey tells WWJ’s Charlie Langton that they’re taking precautions in the immediate area.

“We have northbound Chrysler Drive, north of Woodward Heights closed, which is the road that the core is on and then we have three side streets closed and four homes evacuated and a church – just for the safety of our citizens,” said Storey.

Astile Stevenson among residents being put up for the night elsewhere.

“Stayed at my daughter’s last night,” said Stevenson. “The other folks across the street … there – their daughter’s with their dogs. It’s just scary … when it hits home.”

Chuck Simon, who lives in the area, says it’s a concern. “Oh yeah, I mean, methane gas you could have an explosion … a spark, somebody throws a cigarette out of their car – something. You know, it could go up like crazy.”

No word how long before repairs can be made. Testing is being done to determine what type of gas is escaping — methane gas is a naturally occurring gas — there’s no smell but it is highly explosive.