LANSING (WWJ) – Criminal charges have been filed against two 23-year-old men accused of running a sex trafficking ring from Oakland and Macomb County hotels.

The Attorney General’s office says Joseph McGough and Robert Stanfield, both of Port Huron, were arraigned on minor sex trafficking, prostitution and conducting a criminal enterprise charges.

One girl, who was a minor, went to Warren police in September and said she and her friend had been forced to have sex on multiple occasions. Local, county, state and federal agents worked on the investigation that led to recent charges.

McGough was arrested and arraigned in late November in the 37th District Court in Warren. His bond was set at $300,000. He remains in custody at the Macomb County Jail and is due back in court Dec. 14.

Stanfield was arrested and arraigned last Friday. Bond was set at $100,000. He’s due in court on Dec. 21 for a probable cause conference and Dec. 28 for a preliminary exam.

“Individuals who exploit vulnerable minors are some of the worst criminals we see,” said Attorney General Bill Scheutte. “These charges take two more of these alleged predators off the street.”

Case Background

An investigation into the actions of McGough and Standfield was initiated by the Warren Police Department and conducted with the help of the FBI-led Macomb County Child Exploitation Task Force after the alleged victim came forward in September 2017. The Task Force consists of FBI, Warren PD, Macomb County Sheriffs Office, and Centerline PSD. The girl alleged that McGough was trafficking her out of hotels in Macomb and Oakland County between April and September 2017.

The victim alleged that her and her friend were recruited and encouraged to engage in commercial sex by McGough and his friend, Stanfield. McGough then took the victim from her hometown to the metro Detroit area were they stayed in hotels for her to engage in commercial sex.

McGough showed his victim how to use Backpage and allegedly instructed her to post in the “massage” section under a pseudonym. McGough also allegedly took all earnings his victim made from performing commercial sex. His victim alleged she had to go on multiple “dates” a day.

McGough’s friend Standfield allegedly took over McGough’s role in the operation during a period of time when McGough was out of town.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. If convicted as charged, both McGough and Stanfield could spend 20-years in prison.