Dennis Rodman Asks To Go To On Peace Mission To North Korea So 'Everybody Can Rest At Ease'

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 09: Dennis Rodman Visits The FOX Business Network at FOX Studios on December 9, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images)

(WWJ) When Dennis Rodman globe-trotted himself over to North Korea in 2013 and befriended dictator Kim Jong Un, now-President Donald Trump hailed it as smart.

Rodman, former Detroit Pistons player, recently told The Guardian that he’s been asking if he can go to North Korea again as tensions escalate between a North Korea seemingly bent on expanding a nuclear program and the rest of the world. Rodman is asking Trump to tag him in — believing he can simmer down the situation.

But the answer from the White House has been a cold shoulder.

“Basically they said it’s not a good time right now,” he told The Guardian.

Travel to North Korea has been banned since Sept. 1. Rodman thinks he should get special dispensation to visit, saying the public basically demands it.

“I think a lot of people around the world … want me to go just to see if I can do something,” he said.

Rodman added, ““If I can go back over there … you’ll see me talking to him (Kim Jong Un), and sitting down and having dinner, a glass of wine, laughing and doing my thing. I guess things will settle down a bit and everybody can rest at ease.”

He said he’s asked Donald Trump multiple times for permission to visit his pal, whom he calls “Marshal” … and keeps getting denied.

“I’ve been trying to tell Donald since day one: ‘Come talk to me, man … I’ll tell you what the Marshal wants more than anything … It’s not even that much.’”

Rodman, 56, was a member of the stories Bad Boys era for the Detroit Pistons, a time when he was nicknamed “The Worm” and known for colorful hair, an array of piercings and tattoos, plus an assortment of drunken and drug-fueled antics.