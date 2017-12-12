DETROIT (WWJ) – The Jewish celebration of Hanukkah begins Tuesday at sundown.

Rabbi Michael Moskowitz, at West Bloomfield’s Temple Shir Shalom, says Hanukkah — also known as Chanukah or the Festival of Lights — reminds the Jewish community of their blessings.

“Hanukkah is definitely a time of joy and of celebration of remembering who we are — which can also be a message for any people, you know, to be proud of who we are as individuals, and to feel good about standing up in your faith and being a part of this great country that allows us to do that,” he said.

During the holiday, the Jewish community gives thanks for the miracle of light that occurred when the Maccabees were able to rededicate the ancient temple in Jerusalem for its sacred purpose after their victory over the Syrians. As the story goes, the miracle was that the holy lamp oil, which was to last only one day of a four-day journey, lasted for eight.

“The idea is that we’re giving thanks for the miracle of light that occurred, the miracle of the oil that occurred, in 165 BCE when our ancestors the Maccabees, the Jewish people, were able to rededicate the ancient temple,” said Moskowitz.

For the next eight nights, families will gather around the Menorah, a nine-branched candelabra, and light one extra candle each night in remembrance of this miracle. Special blessings are recited during the lighting and while the candles burn, families sing songs and play games, such as the dreidel. Gift-giving is also part of the holiday customs.

“It’s really a blessing for us, and so Hanukkah reminds us of those blessings,” said Moskowitz. “It’s an opportunity for us to make our world a brighter place. It’s our responsibility to help one another, to do good, to take care of each other, and to bring more light into our world.”