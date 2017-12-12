BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Republican Roy Moore’s campaign manager says the candidate is not yet conceding the U.S. Senate race.

Rich Hobson told a somber crowd at Moore’s election night gathering that: “Some people are calling it. We are not calling it.”

The Associated Press declared at 9:24 p.m. that Democrat Doug Jones had won election to the U.S. Senate seat from Alabama.

Hobson says the margin is thin and there are still votes to be counted. He is asking Moore’s supporters to pray.

9:40 p.m.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer is praising Alabama senator-elect Doug Jones after his upset victory in Tuesday’s special election.

“Doug Jones will be an outstanding senator who will represent Alabama well,” Schumer says. “He was a great candidate and will be an even better senator.”

Calling Republican Roy Moore, who faced multiple accusations of sexual impropriety, “an awful candidate,” Schumer is seeking to tout Democratic momentum going into the 2018 midterm elections.

“Make no mistake about it, just like in Virginia, Democrats are energized, focused on the middle class and those struggling to get there, and things are looking better and better for 2018,” he says.

—–

The chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee says Democrat Doug Jones’ victory in the Alabama special election was a referendum on defeated GOP candidate Roy Moore.

“Tonight’s results are clear – the people of Alabama deemed Roy Moore unfit to serve in the U.S. Senate,” says Sen. Cory Gardner, who withdrew his committee’s endorsement of Moore following allegations of sexual misconduct.

The NRSC declined to back Moore after President Donald Trump re-endorsed the embattled candidate in the waning days of the campaign.

“I hope Senator-elect Doug Jones will do the right thing and truly represent Alabama by choosing to vote with the Senate Republican Majority,” Gardner says.

