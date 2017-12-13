DETROIT (WWJ) – Homicide investigators got an early start on the day Wednesday following the discovery of a body in southwest Detroit.
The body was found lying face down in snow just off the curb in front of a corner lot at Anthon and Campbell streets, just south of I-75 not far from Livernois Avenue.
The victim appears to be an older female, according to officials at the scene.
A cause of death remains under investigation, but officials say it appears the woman was struck by a vehicle and possibly dragged for about a block.
Other circumstances weren’t immediately clear.
An investigation is ongoing.
