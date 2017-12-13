WINTER STORM WATCH: UP TO 8 MORE INCHES OF SNOW | TRAFFIC | RADAR| SCHOOL CLOSINGS

DETROIT (WWJ) – Homicide investigators got an early start on the day Wednesday following the discovery of a body in southwest Detroit.

The body was found lying face down in snow just off the curb in front of a corner lot at Anthon and Campbell streets, just south of I-75 not far from Livernois Avenue.

The victim appears to be an older female, according to officials at the scene.

A cause of death remains under investigation, but officials say it appears the woman was struck by a vehicle and possibly dragged for about a block.

Other circumstances weren’t immediately clear.

An investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch