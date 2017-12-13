DETROIT (WWJ) – A first for metro Detroit and for the state of Michigan: the Emagine Theater in Novi is now home to the state’s only Super EMAX movie screen.

The Super EMAX was created by combining two smaller auditoriums and expanding the building’s overall footprint. The brand-new auditorium features a movie screen the size of a basketball court. And, the first movie that will grace the Super EMAX screen will be the blockbuster ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi.’

“It, of course, is going to draw a lot of guests, and we want to get off on the right foot here,” Emagine Entertainment Chairman Paul Glantz told WWJ’s Terri Lee. “We want them to see just how spectacular that picture is. You know it’s going to be lit with laser projection, and we’ll have a Dolby Atmos sound system, 64 channels of sound; it really should be the best movie-going experience in the state of Michigan.”

David Zylstra is Emagine’s V.P. of Technology.

“63.9 audio system, so say your home is 5.1 or 7.1; that’s seven channels with a subwoofer. This is 63.9; we’ve got five stage channels, 58 surround channels and nine subwoofers,” Zylstra explained.

So, when we’re watching the movie … we have seen surround sound movies before. How is this one going to differ?” Lee asked.

“Dolby Atmos can actually localize specific sounds in the auditorium,” Zylstra answered. “Say a bird chirping could actually come from the rear left corner behind you, only from those speakers. So, it actually sounds like the bird is behind you.”

As part of the theater’s complete renovation project, the Emagine has left no stone unturned.

“We have fully renovated the entire lobby, so we have soft seating, so people can hang out,” said Melissa Boudreau, V.P. of Sales and Marketing..

The whole bar has been redone, so you can come sit at the bar, hang out, have a drink. But, we have specialty cocktails, beers, micro brews, local beers, so that’s some of it. But, then we also have enhanced concessions, so we have quesadillas, pizzas, pretzel bites, three types of popcorn; really anything you’d ever want to eat in a movie,” Boudreau added.

And inside the theater itself, I think moviegoers will be angling for a front row seat because of the Emagine’s new cuddle chairs, designed by Chairman Paul Glantz.

“I think so,” Glantz said. “You know, it’s perfect for a couple, or think about a mom and a dad and a small child could fit in this chair. I think it’s gonna be a really terrific environment for folks to sit and enjoy a film.”

The Super EMAX opens to the public on Friday with a showing of ‘Star Wars: the Last Jedi’.

See you at the movies!

