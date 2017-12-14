Tune in Saturday, December 16 at 7:30 pm on CBS 62.

SOUTHFIELD (CBS 62) – Detroit has always been known as the Motor City but in recent years has been becoming a global center for the development of Mobility in the transportation industry as well as other areas in people’s lives. While the self-driving car is the focal point of the concept of Mobility, much more is in development that will become a part of everyday living in the near future. From autonomous urban shuttles to drones that deliver pizza, Mobility will touch nearly every American’s life in some way over the next few years.

The industry has been expanding with a new culture on innovation, driven by a wave of new entrepreneurs along with vision from veterans in the automotive and technology industries. “Eye On The Future: Driving Innovation in Mobility” takes viewers on a ride through their world as these visionaries share what is currently in development and their insight into what’s ahead.

Hosted by Carol Cain, Senior Producer and host of CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” and previous award-winning “Eye On The Future” specials, “Driving Innovation in Mobility” will also have appearances by Michigan Governor Rick Snyder, auto industry legend Bob Lutz, Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford, American Center for Mobility President and CEO John Maddox, Carrie Morton, Deputy Director of Mcity, Group Vice-President Trevor Pawl of PlanetM, and many more.

“The auto industry is vital to Michigan,” said Rod Alberts, Executive Director of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association, which stages the North American International Auto Show. “The mobility revolution will be key which is why it is important to embrace and encourage entrepreneurs in this new age of technology.”

Mobility supporter and PNC Bank Regional President Ric DeVore adds, “PNC has become a vital strategic partner with dozens of automotive manufacturers and suppliers. As the sponsor of Preschool Education Day at the North American International Auto Show, we have brought thousands of Detroit Public School preschool students to the show over the past eight years to inspire them to work hard in school and eventually pursue careers in the auto industry.”

Brian Watson, VP/General Manager of CBS 62/CW50, talked about the impact of the mobility revolution and his station’s focus on the region with its “Eye on the Future” specials. “Metro Detroit lives and breathes autos as nowhere else,” said Watson. “We’re pleased to provide viewers a look at how technology and mobility will continue to impact our state’s largest industry and change so much of how we live in the future.”

“Eye On The Future: Driving Innovation in Mobility” will air on Saturday, December 16 at 7:30 pm on WWJ-TV, CBS 62 in Detroit.

Also featured in the special:

Chris Thomas, Co-Founder and Partner, Fontinalis Partners, LLC

Danny Ellis, CEO & Co-Founder, SkySpecs

Tom Brady Chief Financial Officer & Co-Founder, SkySpecs

Steve Kent, manager, client strategist at the Oakland University Incubator

Paul Fleck, Founder and CEO, Dataspeed Inc.

Ami Dotan, Karamba Security

Kurt Steckling, Co-CEO & Co-Founder Vectorform LLC

Jason Vazzano, Co-CEO & Co-Founder Vectorform LLC

Giuseppe Santangelo, CEO, Skypersonic

Yale Zhang, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, SPLT

Lisa Seymour, Program Manager, Techstars Mobility

Alisyn Malek, Chief Customer Officer, May Mobility

Jere Lansinger Co-Founder and Chief Engineer , SEEVA Technologies

Diane Lansinger CEO & Co-Founder SEEVA Technologies