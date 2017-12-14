Beth Chappell was a high level sales and marketing executive when she took over the reins of the storied Detroit Economic Club – one of the most prestigious speakers stage in the nation.

Chappell, DEC President & CEO, planned to stay a few years but spent 15 years in a job she loved.

She is moving on as she returns to her roots as executive chairman of RediMinds, a technology firm she launched with her son-in-law.

Steve Grigorian, a former sales and marketing executive who joined Chappell 14 years ago as Chief Operating Officer of the club, also loved the business organization.

Which made Grigorian the perfect choice as the new President & CEO of the Economic Club following an extensive search. Grigorian took over the top job Dec. 1

The duo talked about their time together and some of the highlights during “Michigan Matters” with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain. That show airs 11:30 Sunday on CBS 62.

They highlighted some speakers to visit the DEC stage during that time like Donald Trump, President George W. Bush, as well as the launching of the DEC Young Leaders program and more.

The DEC is holding a farewell reception for Chappell this Monday night at the Westin Book Cadillac.

Then Chappell appears on the roundtable along with L. Brooks Patterson and Mark Hackel.

The two county executives discuss highlights of things in their respective municipalities.

You can hear the conversation by watching “Michigan Matters” 11:30 am Sunday only on CBS 62.