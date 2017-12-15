WINTER STORM AFTERMATH: SNOWFALL TOTALS | TRAFFICRADAR | FLIGHT TRACKERSCHOOL CLOSINGS
(photo: istock)

(WWJ) Talk about freezing your tail off … A group of hearty Macomb County Sheriff’s Department deputies banded together and tried to pull a massive white horse from a frozen pond.

As you can see from the video below, the weight was too much, so the deputies ended up wrangling a truck into action to pull the massive beast from the water.

It happened in Ray Township.

The horse appeared to be fine after he was rescued. Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said there’s no word yet on how he came to be in the water.

“I think we just need to congratulate the deputies and let the public know they’re not afraid to handle any situation. We deal with all kinds of situations, whether human or animal, and we always do our best to help,” Wickersham said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch