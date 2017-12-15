(photo: istock)

(WWJ) Talk about freezing your tail off … A group of hearty Macomb County Sheriff’s Department deputies banded together and tried to pull a massive white horse from a frozen pond.

As you can see from the video below, the weight was too much, so the deputies ended up wrangling a truck into action to pull the massive beast from the water.

It happened in Ray Township.

The horse appeared to be fine after he was rescued. Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said there’s no word yet on how he came to be in the water.

“I think we just need to congratulate the deputies and let the public know they’re not afraid to handle any situation. We deal with all kinds of situations, whether human or animal, and we always do our best to help,” Wickersham said.