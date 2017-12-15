PONTIAC (WWJ) – A Pontiac man is facing charges after police say he allegedly threw hot coals in his girlfriend’s face and left her so badly injured that she lost consciousness on the way to the hospital.

Police say the situation unfolded around 12:45 a.m. Thursday when they received a 911 call from a woman who said she was assaulted by her boyfriend at their home on Rose Court, off Baldwin Avenue near US-24.

The 34-year-old woman told police her 35-year-old boyfriend had thrown hot coals into her face from their wood burning stove, and threatened that he was going to kill her. When deputies arrived on the scene, the woman was waiting outside. She had several burns to her face as well as obvious signs of additional trauma, according to police.

The woman told police her boyfriend was still inside the RV trailer where they live and where the alleged assault took place. At that point, police say a man exited the trailer and started running. A K-9 unit responded to the scene and tracked the man to a home on Harriet Street, where deputies were confronted by a “hostile subject” who identified himself as the man’s cousin, according to police.

The cousin told police the man was hiding in his basement and allowed deputies inside. The man was located and taken into custody without further incident.

While police were tracking the suspect, EMS responded to the scene to treat the woman. During transport to the hospital, police say the woman became unresponsive and experienced trouble breathing. Since being hospitalized, the woman has been sedated and intubated. Police say she will be transferred to the burn unit at Detroit Receiving Hospital when she has been stabilized. She is expected to survive.

The man remains lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending the issuance of criminal charges.