DETROIT (WWJ) — Despite allegations of sexual harassment that led to his decision to resign from office, Michigan Democratic Congressman John Conyers is still viewed in a favorable light by a majority of 13th District voters, according to a new poll released tonight.

Out of a 400 person survey conducted by MIRS, 68 percent of the 13th District approve of the job Conyers did as a congressman, with 54 percent of white voters giving him an approval rating versus 80 percent of black voters.

“Sixty percent of the voters in that district said they approve of the job he’s done as the congressman, and that’s not only black voters but also white voters at the same time,” Target Insyght pollster Ed Sarpolus told WWJ Newsradio 950. “Both (races) gave him positive job ratings, and that was not to be expected.”

While Conyers received a mostly positive approval rating from those he served, a majority of the district felt it was best for him to step down amid the sexual harassment allegations. Fifty nine percent of the respondents believed he made the right decision to resign/retire, and 26 percent said he should have stayed in his role and fought the charges.

Breaking down those numbers even more, 56 percent of black voters said he made the right decision to resign while 31 percent said he should have kept his position.

Conyers, who was first elected in 1964, easily won re-election last year in the heavily Democratic district. But following the mounting allegations of sexual harassment he decided to resign from his position earlier this month.

Looking ahead to who could fill Conyers newly vacant seat in Congress, MIRS also asked the participants who they’d vote for in next fall’s election. The current leader is Sheriff Benny Napoleon of Wayne County with 26 percent of the votes, followed by undecided voters at 17 percent, Westland Mayor Bill Wild at 16 percent and State Senator Coleman Young II at 12 percent.