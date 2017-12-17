CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
DETROIT (WWJ/AP) –  A fresh winter blanket of snow had many taking to the snowmobile trails in Michigan. Logging 120 miles during a weekend ride is not a big deal for John Newman.

Newman, president of Snomads Snofari Club, tells WWJ Newsradio 950 that he’ll probably ride about 2,000 miles this season – but he knows some enthusiasts have rode up to 20,000 miles in a season.

How is that possible? 

Michigan is home to over 6,500 miles of marked and groomed trails. With many snowmobile groups around the state – the family sport corrals kids from 12-84 at Snomads.

snowmobiling snomads credit johnnewman Michiganders Hit The Snowmobile Trails As Winter Weather Makes A Return

Snowmobiling (Snomads) Credit/John Newman.

“It’s looking really good,” says Newman — grading the trails now between fair and good — with mostly lake effect snow now — a new snow system moving through the area will improve conditions.

Michigan is not the only area enjoying a good start to the season –with plenty of fresh snow covering much of northern New England, this winter’s snowmobile season is off to a good start.

That’s good news in an era when scientists predict the warming climate is going to reduce the amount of time people will be able to cross the countryside on their motorized sleds.

Southern Vermont trails are mostly ready for use by snowmobilers after a recent heavy wet snow last week set the base. In northern Vermont, there’s been mostly light snow.

A spokesman for the Chester Snowmobile Club said they haven’t had much early-season luck in recent years.

The American Council of Snowmobile Associations says there is similar good news across much of the country, including the upper Midwest, but it is spotty out west.

Find out more information about Snomads and snowmobile training [HERE].


