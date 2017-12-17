DETROIT (AP) – People considering internet-based careers are invited to register for the Cisco Introduction of Things class.
Detroit-based Uplift Inc. is facilitating the online class which looks at the industry powering factory robots, household thermostats and other devices that can be operated via the internet.
The free, self-paced class is for adults. It runs from Dec. 27 through March 3 and can be taken on smartphones, tablets, laptops or desktop computers. Learning labs and tutoring will be led by IT mentors during designated weeks at seven Detroit Public Library branches.
Uplift Inc. President Ida Byrd-Hill says the industry behind the internet “provides high-paying jobs in programming, maintenance, installation, and data analysis without a college degree.”
The nonprofit Uplift Inc. is a Cisco Networking Academy.
