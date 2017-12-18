DETROIT (WWJ) – Attention all artists! DMC Sinai Grace Hospital wants to display your best work.

The Detroit hospital is looking for nine local artists to paint murals in their new Cancer Infusion Center. The art will be on display in the waiting area and in eight patient infusion treatment rooms.

The winner will be selected by the hospital’s Patient-Family Advisory Council.

“Infusion patients are sometimes having infusion therapy for eight hours at a time,” The DMC’s Emily Moorhead told WWJ’s Dr. Deanna Lites. “And to have something beautiful to look at and to reflect on, to create a healing environment is really what we’re going for.”

Said Sinai-Grace CEO Conrad Mallett, “Patients spend a lot of time receiving infusions and we hope that each of the murals will make the patient experience more pleasant during their journey.” [View the contest flier]

By entering the contest, the entrant agrees to the following conditions:

Mural designs must not contain any vulgarity or nudity.

The entrant must be a current resident of Michigan.

The original artwork of the winning entries will become the property of DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.

The winning entrants agree that DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital shall have the exclusive right to reproduce the artwork on its website and on promotional posters, art cards or other printed materials, which may be distributed at no charge by DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.

To enter, fill out a form and nd upload your artwork concept before January 14, 2018 at this link. Or, click here to fill out a printable form. Late submissions will not be accepted.