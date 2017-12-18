CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

DETROIT (WWJ) – Attention all artists! DMC Sinai Grace Hospital wants to display your best work.

The Detroit hospital is looking for nine local artists to paint murals in their new Cancer Infusion Center. The art will be on display in the waiting area and in eight patient infusion treatment rooms.

The winner will be selected by the hospital’s Patient-Family Advisory Council.

“Infusion patients are sometimes having infusion therapy for eight hours at a time,” The DMC’s Emily Moorhead told WWJ’s Dr. Deanna Lites. “And to have something beautiful to look at and to reflect on, to create a healing environment is really what we’re going for.”

Said Sinai-Grace CEO Conrad Mallett, “Patients spend a lot of time receiving infusions and we hope that each of the murals will make the patient experience more pleasant during their journey.” [View the contest flier

By entering the contest, the entrant agrees to the following conditions:

  • Mural designs must not contain any vulgarity or nudity.
  • The entrant must be a current resident of Michigan.
  • The original artwork of the winning entries will become the property of DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.
  • The winning entrants agree that DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital shall have the exclusive right to reproduce the artwork on its website and on promotional posters, art cards or other printed materials, which may be distributed at no charge by DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.

To enter, fill out a form and nd upload your artwork concept before January 14, 2018 at this link. Or, click here to fill out a printable form. Late submissions will not be accepted.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch