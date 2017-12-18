CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:detroit
(credit: istock)

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit man is facing federal charges for allegedly trying to sell potentially deadly explosives.

Byron Tyrone Ross, 28, was arrested after he was caught selling four “pineapple” hand grenades for $150 each, according to a criminal complaint.

In announcing the charges Monday, Acting United States Attorney Daniel Lemisch said an investigation led to the discovery of four other devices — all functional — with the markings indicative of U.S. military equipment, inside a shoebox in the man’s home.

David P. Gelios, Special Agent in Charge for the Detroit Division of the FBI, says Ross did not have a license for the grenades and did not register them as required by federal law.

“In the interest of public safety, the FBI, Michigan State Police and Detroit Police Department conducted a joint operation yesterday that resulted in the apprehension of Byron Tyrone Ross,” said David P. Gelios, Special Agent in Charge, Detroit Division of the FBI.

“With upcoming holiday events and celebrations, the FBI urges members of the public to maintain awareness of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement. As evidenced by yesterday’s arrest, the FBI will continue to work with our federal, state, and local partners to expeditiously address any potential threat to public safety.”

Ross was charged with the unlicensed receipt of explosive materials and the unregistered possession of destructive devices and was temporarily detained by U.S. Magistrate Judge David Grand.

A detention hearing in the case is scheduled for Tuesday.

