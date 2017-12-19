DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police need the public’s help to identity and locate two men who robbed a CVS Pharmacy at gunpoint.

The pair was caught on the store’s security camera shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 12, in the 10000 block of W. McNichols on the city’s west side.

When the suspects walked up to the pharmacy counter, one produced a handgun, according to police. He then pointed it at employees, demanding money as well as pharmaceutical narcotics. The suspects were given drugs and cash before fleeing the scene on foot, westbound on W. McNichols through an alley.

No one was hurt.

As seen in a pair of videos released by police on Tuesday, one of the suspects was wearing a Santa hat, while the suspect who pointed the weapon was wearing an orange crossing guard-style vest.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has any information about this crime is asked to call the DPD Twelfth Precinct Investigation Unit at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Citizens can remain anonymous, as always by leaving a tip on the DPD Connect app.