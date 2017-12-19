Kate Upton Plays Tennis In Thong And Heels [VIDEO]

(97.1 The Ticket) She slices, she dices, she parries and serves … It’s tennis day and Kate Upton is ready.
She’s wearing suede stilettos, a visor, Burberry scarf, and a largely butt-baring and low-cut leotard. What else would one wear to play tennis?
Mrs. Justin Verlander isn’t really there to play, though, she’s there to show off the hard work she’s put in at the gym. Well, that, and her own God-given assets, which are precariously contained.
She bounces … a lot. At one point, she falls. But her top stays on — barely.
The shoot is for Day 19 of the Love Magazine Advent Calendar. They also interviewed Upton, who said, “It’s silly and fun, and I love shoots where I don’t have to take myself too seriously.”