Pizza-Themed Facade Takes Shape At Little Caesars Headquarters
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]
(Photo: Little Caesars)

DETROIT – More than $56 million in contracts have been awarded to Detroit-based businesses for construction of the new Little Caesars world headquarters campus expansion on Woodward Avenue in Detroit, future home to 700 Little Caesars employees, according to a press release.

The amount represents nearly 70 percent of the total contracts awarded for the project so far and provides a significant boost to the local economy.

The company announced that 99 percent of contracts have been awarded to Michigan-based businesses.

The $150 million, 9-story, 235,000-square-foot building located at the corner of Woodward Avenue and Columbia Street in The District Detroit will open in summer 2018.

But here’s what you really want to know.

The building’s Woodward Avenue-facing east façade will be made up of 102 pieces of triangular, folded glass resembling the shape of a slice of pizza, each standing 14-feet tall and weighing nearly 1,000 pounds.

Installation of the façade will be completed in mid-January 2018. The shape of each piece of formed glass pays homage to the signature Little Caesars pizza slice. The distinct shape, in combination with the height of each formed-glass piece, makes the building façade the first of its kind in the world, the company says.

“We’re so excited to make our mark on Detroit’s skyline with this impressive building and absolutely unique façade,” said David Scrivano, president and CEO of Little Caesars. “Little Caesars operates in all 50 states and 24 countries and territories. Along with our incredible people, this state-of-the art facility will greatly enable our continued global growth.”

The headquarters will feature an open-air, glass-covered terrace, collaborative workspaces and a fitness center, all surrounded by retail shops and restaurants on the street level. The innovative headquarters campus, including additional space at the Fox office building, will help the company continue to attract, train and retain the top talent and franchisees needed to support its rapid global growth and to serve customers worldwide.

Since 2015, Olympia Development of Michigan and its partners have launched more than a dozen major development projects in Detroit, including Little Caesars Arena and its adjoining office and retail spaces, the Little Caesars world headquarters campus expansion, the Wayne State University Mike Ilitch School of Business, infrastructure and public space enhancements, new and enhanced parking, and more.

 

This expansion to the Little Caesars world headquarters campus is Detroit’s first newly-constructed, multi-story corporate headquarters building in more than a decade and only the seventh since 1950. It’s the largest new construction project to date in the Columbia Street neighborhood, which is also home to the spectacular Fox Theatre, a National Historic Landmark.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch