Pizza-Themed Facade Takes Shape At Little Caesars Headquarters

DETROIT – More than $56 million in contracts have been awarded to Detroit-based businesses for construction of the new Little Caesars world headquarters campus expansion on Woodward Avenue in Detroit, future home to 700 Little Caesars employees, according to a press release.

The amount represents nearly 70 percent of the total contracts awarded for the project so far and provides a significant boost to the local economy.

The company announced that 99 percent of contracts have been awarded to Michigan-based businesses.

The $150 million, 9-story, 235,000-square-foot building located at the corner of Woodward Avenue and Columbia Street in The District Detroit will open in summer 2018.

But here’s what you really want to know.

The building’s Woodward Avenue-facing east façade will be made up of 102 pieces of triangular, folded glass resembling the shape of a slice of pizza, each standing 14-feet tall and weighing nearly 1,000 pounds.

Installation of the façade will be completed in mid-January 2018. The shape of each piece of formed glass pays homage to the signature Little Caesars pizza slice. The distinct shape, in combination with the height of each formed-glass piece, makes the building façade the first of its kind in the world, the company says.

“We’re so excited to make our mark on Detroit’s skyline with this impressive building and absolutely unique façade,” said David Scrivano, president and CEO of Little Caesars. “Little Caesars operates in all 50 states and 24 countries and territories. Along with our incredible people, this state-of-the art facility will greatly enable our continued global growth.”

The headquarters will feature an open-air, glass-covered terrace, collaborative workspaces and a fitness center, all surrounded by retail shops and restaurants on the street level. The innovative headquarters campus, including additional space at the Fox office building, will help the company continue to attract, train and retain the top talent and franchisees needed to support its rapid global growth and to serve customers worldwide.

Since 2015, Olympia Development of Michigan and its partners have launched more than a dozen major development projects in Detroit, including Little Caesars Arena and its adjoining office and retail spaces, the Little Caesars world headquarters campus expansion, the Wayne State University Mike Ilitch School of Business, infrastructure and public space enhancements, new and enhanced parking, and more.

This expansion to the Little Caesars world headquarters campus is Detroit’s first newly-constructed, multi-story corporate headquarters building in more than a decade and only the seventh since 1950. It’s the largest new construction project to date in the Columbia Street neighborhood, which is also home to the spectacular Fox Theatre, a National Historic Landmark.