NEWPORT, Mich. (WWJ) – A southeast Michigan gas station clerk turned the tables on a would-be robber — sending him running for his life.

Michigan State Police are investigating the crime caught on security camera at a BP in Newport, east of I-75 in northern Monroe County.

According to police, a man wearing a green banana over his face and wielding a large knife entered the business at approximately 10:40 p.m., demanding money from the cashier.

As seen on video released by MSP on Wednesday, the clerk acted quickly, grabbing a handgun from under the counter and pointing it at the suspect, who then fled the scene. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

The suspect, who remains at large, is described as a white male with brown hair, approximately 5’5”-5’7” tall, wearing a flannel jacket, gray hoodie, blue or teal shoes and a green bandanna. The suspect vehicle is a light-colored, possibly grey or tan, older model mid-sized car.

Police are hoping a tip from the public will help investigators to identify the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.