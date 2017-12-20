By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

The 2018 college season is ready to start for incoming freshman, with Wednesday being the first official day recruits can sign with their respective schools.

Below is the complete list of the early signed incoming recruits to Michigan State for the 2018 season, according to 247sports.com.

Kalon Gervin – ATH – Detroit, MI – Four Star

.@KalonGervin was highly recruited and extremely well coached by @WilcherThomas at @Detroit_CTFB. Kalon is very explosive and has all the makings of a great corner. #Green18 #TheBestStartHere pic.twitter.com/lxAHzYrS0r — Mark Dantonio (@DantonioMark) December 20, 2017

Trenton Gillison – TE – Pickerington, OH – Four Star

One state champ from @pick_central was not enough! Welcome to the family @T_Gillison8! Trenton is a very athletic, and a multi-dimensional player who has the ability to play early! #Green18 #TheBestStartHere pic.twitter.com/gXIsfZlgul — Mark Dantonio (@DantonioMark) December 20, 2017

Xavier Henderson – ATH – Pickerington, OH – Four Star

[youtubehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0s7gFswlGeM]

.@Xhenn5 is the Co-Defensive Player of the year in Ohio. He also helped @pick_central to the State Title this season #Green18 #TheBestStartHere pic.twitter.com/cutpLuVE0r — Mark Dantonio (@DantonioMark) December 20, 2017

Theo Day – QB – Dearborn, MI – Four Star

Welcome to the Spartan Family @day_gma! Theo has a live arm and can move and run. He has also demonstrated great leadership skills and stays calm in the pocket! #Green18 #TheBestStartHere pic.twitter.com/cJTAanuphV — Mark Dantonio (@DantonioMark) December 20, 2017

Chase Kline – OLB – Chardon, OH – Three Stars

Welcome to the Spartan Family @chase6bank! Chase was the Division III Defensive Player of the Year in Ohio! #Green18 #TheBestStartHere pic.twitter.com/kxWNQeS2hO — Mark Dantonio (@DantonioMark) December 20, 2017

Davion Williams – CB – Belleville, MI – Three Stars

.@JermainCrowell has another extremely gifted athlete in @on_the_com_up_. Davion has excellent ball skills and hand-eye coordination. He was a dominant performer in our camp! #Green18 #TheBestStartHere pic.twitter.com/cq0trUNM1q — Mark Dantonio (@DantonioMark) December 20, 2017

Michael Dowell – S –Lakewood, OH – Three Stars

We are excited to officially add another Dowell brother to the Spartan Family. @mike_mikeyd123 comes from one of the top programs in the state of Ohio @SEHS_FOOTBALL. Michael has the footwork and speed to play multiple positions on defense! #Green18 #TheBestStartHere pic.twitter.com/1o8om9UM6m — Mark Dantonio (@DantonioMark) December 20, 2017

James Ohonba – OT –Stockbridge, GA – Three Stars

.@JamesOhonba is a big man who wears size 18 shoes! He looks to be a dominant player for us on the offensive line! #Green18 #TheBestStartHere pic.twitter.com/FVVxho78i7 — Mark Dantonio (@DantonioMark) December 20, 2017

La’Darius Jefferson – ATH –Muskegon, MI – Three Stars

Welcome to the Spartan Family @LaDariusJ2. La'Darius led Muskegon to a State Championship last month and has been awarded Michigan Mr. Football, Gatorade Player of the Year in Michigan, MLive Player of the Year and Captain of the @freep Dream Team. #Green18 pic.twitter.com/G0JVAdWSA4 — Mark Dantonio (@DantonioMark) December 20, 2017

Dimitri Douglas – OT –Saline, MI – Three Stars

.@Dimitri_70 can play a multitude of positions along the offensive line. Additionally, he is an excellent student. Welcome to the family! #Green18 #TheBestStartHere pic.twitter.com/dDv0mN6eJ5 — Mark Dantonio (@DantonioMark) December 20, 2017

Christian Jackson – CB –Marietta, GA – Three Stars

Elijah Collins – RB –Detroit, MI – Three Stars

.@Eli_Collins2 is a level one priority out of @UofDJesuit. Elijah runs through tackles and catches the ball well! #Green18 #TheBestStartHere pic.twitter.com/OAvCZ1oi0h — Mark Dantonio (@DantonioMark) December 20, 2017

Jeslord Boateng – OLB –Dublin, OH – Three Stars

Jacob Isaia – OC –Las Vegas, LV – Three Stars

We are excited to have @JacobIsaia continue the family legacy in East Lansing! Jacob comes from a strong program at @BishopGormanFB that has won a State Championship both years he was apart of the program. He will also play in the @AllAmericaGame on Jan 4th in Orlando. #Green18 pic.twitter.com/AicW6bWY45 — Mark Dantonio (@DantonioMark) December 20, 2017

Parks Gissinger – OC –West Hills, CA – Three Stars

We are getting an active pass rusher out of Los Angeles in @ParksGissinger. #Green18 #TheBestStartHere pic.twitter.com/8rx0bpbIc4 — Mark Dantonio (@DantonioMark) December 20, 2017

Julian Major – WR –Pittsburgh, PA – Three Stars

Jacob Slade – SDE –Lewis Center, OH – Three Stars

Edward Warinner – ILB –Powell, OH – Three Stars

.@ed_warinner is another extremely instinctive linebacker out of Ohio! We are excited to get him on campus next month! #Green18 #TheBestStartHere pic.twitter.com/bvNoRB68ox — Mark Dantonio (@DantonioMark) December 20, 2017

Javez Alexander – WR –Sandusky, OH – Three Stars

Zachary Slade – SDE –Lewis Center, OH – Three Stars