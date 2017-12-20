CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:Michigan State

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

The 2018 college season is ready to start for incoming freshman, with Wednesday being the first official day recruits can sign with their respective schools.

Below is the complete list of the early signed incoming recruits to Michigan State for the 2018 season, according to 247sports.com.

Kalon Gervin – ATH – Detroit, MI – Four Star

Trenton Gillison – TE – Pickerington, OH – Four Star

Xavier Henderson – ATH – Pickerington, OH – Four Star

[youtubehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0s7gFswlGeM]

Theo Day – QB – Dearborn, MI – Four Star

Chase Kline – OLB – Chardon, OH – Three Stars

Davion Williams – CB – Belleville, MI – Three Stars

Michael Dowell – S –Lakewood, OH – Three Stars

James Ohonba – OT –Stockbridge, GA – Three Stars

La’Darius Jefferson – ATH –Muskegon, MI – Three Stars

Dimitri Douglas – OT –Saline, MI – Three Stars

Christian Jackson – CB –Marietta, GA – Three Stars

Elijah Collins – RB –Detroit, MI – Three Stars

Jeslord Boateng – OLB –Dublin, OH – Three Stars

Jacob Isaia – OC –Las Vegas, LV – Three Stars

Parks Gissinger – OC –West Hills, CA – Three Stars

Julian Major – WR –Pittsburgh, PA – Three Stars

Jacob Slade – SDE –Lewis Center, OH – Three Stars

Edward Warinner – ILB –Powell, OH – Three Stars

Javez Alexander – WR –Sandusky, OH – Three Stars

Zachary Slade – SDE –Lewis Center, OH – Three Stars

