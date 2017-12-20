By: Evan Jankens
The 2018 college season is ready to start for incoming freshman, with Wednesday being the first official day recruits can sign with their respective schools.
Below is the complete list of the early signed incoming recruits to Michigan State for the 2018 season, according to 247sports.com.
Kalon Gervin – ATH – Detroit, MI – Four Star
Trenton Gillison – TE – Pickerington, OH – Four Star
Xavier Henderson – ATH – Pickerington, OH – Four Star
Theo Day – QB – Dearborn, MI – Four Star
Chase Kline – OLB – Chardon, OH – Three Stars
Davion Williams – CB – Belleville, MI – Three Stars
Michael Dowell – S –Lakewood, OH – Three Stars
James Ohonba – OT –Stockbridge, GA – Three Stars
La’Darius Jefferson – ATH –Muskegon, MI – Three Stars
Dimitri Douglas – OT –Saline, MI – Three Stars
Christian Jackson – CB –Marietta, GA – Three Stars
Elijah Collins – RB –Detroit, MI – Three Stars
Jeslord Boateng – OLB –Dublin, OH – Three Stars
Jacob Isaia – OC –Las Vegas, LV – Three Stars
Parks Gissinger – OC –West Hills, CA – Three Stars
Julian Major – WR –Pittsburgh, PA – Three Stars
Jacob Slade – SDE –Lewis Center, OH – Three Stars
Edward Warinner – ILB –Powell, OH – Three Stars
Javez Alexander – WR –Sandusky, OH – Three Stars
Zachary Slade – SDE –Lewis Center, OH – Three Stars