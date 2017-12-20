blue corrugated metal roof with rivets, industrial background
You can’t fight city hall.
So when it comes to planning the perfect roof for your building, you’re going to want to make sure you’ve done everything right the first time. Ripping out a substandard job to star over again is not a good use of anyone’s time — or money.
In that vein, there are some Michigan building requirements for your roofing that you’ll want to be aware of before you get started.
- Your roofer has to be licensed — Don’t think you can just pay someone who seems like they know what they’re doing. By Michigan regulation, anyone who replaces a commercial roof has to be licensed and insured.
- A permit has to be pulled if you’re replacing a roof or building a structure with a new roof. Repairing a roof generally does not require a permit, but anything that involves new construction or total replacement of a roof does require a permit. By state statute, before construction of a building or structure, an owner, or the owner’s builder, architect, engineer, or agent, must submit an application in writing to the appropriate enforcing agency for a building permit.
- CLICK HERE to see who is responsible for enforcing the permit rules in the area where you’re replacing a roof.
- Ice shields are required on steep sloped roofs. Per the code “Section 1507 of the Michigan Building Code sets forth provisions for ice shields in all applications, with the exception of metal roof panels, clay and cement tiles, that sloped roof covering materials shall be installed with ice shields when the average daily temperature in January is 25 degrees F. (-4 degrees C) or less, or where there is a
possibility of ice forming along the eaves causing a backup of water.” And yes, if your building is in Michigan, there will be the possibility of ice.
- Fire Resistance – The International Building Code (IBC) and the Uniform Building Code (UBC) set standards for fire resistance that must be followed. The goal is using materials that prevent the rapid spread of fire. Check local building codes for the material and installation method required.
- Energy Standards – The less heat and air conditioning that leak out through your roof, the better your building is equipped for the long haul. The American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers issues standards that focus on improving a facility’s “envelope,” through the use of insulation.
- Beyond that, there are standards related to waterproofing, insulation, flashing, chimneys, solvent-based roof coatings, slope, materials, wind uplift — and everything else — related to your roof. The National Roofing Contractors Association sets forth very detailed standards. Questions about individual standards can be purchased by calling 610-832-9500 or visiting www.astm.org.