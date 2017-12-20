CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]
Sponsored By SMRCA
Filed Under:SMRCA
Roofer preparing part of bitumen roofing felt roll for melting by gas heater torch flame. (istock)

Everyone is looking for ways to save a dollar or two, and when it comes to your home or business you want to make sure cash isn’t flying out through the roof.

An energy efficient roof can mean the difference between high and low energy bills, so here are ways to make your roof as energy efficient as possible.

  • Insulate: A poorly insulated roof will require more air conditioning in the summer and more heating in the winter so most experts recommend at least six inches of insulation. Depending on where you live, your choices will include foam insulation (open cell vs closed foam), cellulose or fiberglass. Experts say no matter which material you go with, leaving an air space between the insulation and the roofing material is usually a good idea. An air space will typically reduce the possibility of moisture getting trapped in either the structure or the insulation and causing mildew or mold to grow.
  • Choose the right color: Light-colored roofs may not be as trendy as black or dark brown right now, but they could save you in the long run. Roofs that are lighter in color save energy by reflecting light and heat away rather than absorbing them. “This is known as the albedo effect, and many studies have documented significant energy savings from simply lightening the color of a roof,” according to green home guide.
  • Pick the right product: Roofing options include asphalt, metal, wood, concrete, metal and tile. Clay tile and metal roofs can cost more to install, but they can save you money in the long run because they tend to be more energy efficient than other materials — in all climates. Metal roofs are gaining in popularity as pre-painted or granular coated metal roofing systems reflect solar energy and cool your home by re-emitting most of what solar radiation is absorbed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch