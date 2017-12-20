Roofer preparing part of bitumen roofing felt roll for melting by gas heater torch flame. (istock)
Everyone is looking for ways to save a dollar or two, and when it comes to your home or business you want to make sure cash isn’t flying out through the roof.
An energy efficient roof can mean the difference between high and low energy bills, so here are ways to make your roof as energy efficient as possible.
- Insulate: A poorly insulated roof will require more air conditioning in the summer and more heating in the winter so most experts recommend at least six inches of insulation. Depending on where you live, your choices will include foam insulation (open cell vs closed foam), cellulose or fiberglass. Experts say no matter which material you go with, leaving an air space between the insulation and the roofing material is usually a good idea. An air space will typically reduce the possibility of moisture getting trapped in either the structure or the insulation and causing mildew or mold to grow.
- Choose the right color: Light-colored roofs may not be as trendy as black or dark brown right now, but they could save you in the long run. Roofs that are lighter in color save energy by reflecting light and heat away rather than absorbing them. “This is known as the albedo effect, and many studies have documented significant energy savings from simply lightening the color of a roof,” according to green home guide.
- Pick the right product: Roofing options include asphalt, metal, wood, concrete, metal and tile. Clay tile and metal roofs can cost more to install, but they can save you money in the long run because they tend to be more energy efficient than other materials — in all climates. Metal roofs are gaining in popularity as pre-painted or granular coated metal roofing systems reflect solar energy and cool your home by re-emitting most of what solar radiation is absorbed.