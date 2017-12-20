Filed Under:Detroit Red Wings, Justin Abdelkader

NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit Red Wings forward Justin Abdelkader has been fined $5,000 by the NHL for spearing New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield in Tuesday night’s game.

The league’s department of player safety handed down the fine Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the first period of the Red Wings’ 6-3 win over the Islanders. Abdelkader was assessed a minor penalty for slashing.

The fine is the highest allowed under NHL rules. The money is designated to go to the players’ emergency assistance fund.
