DETROIT (WWJ) – Police in Detroit are searching for a killer after a man was stabbed to death on the city’s west side.
The incident took place around 5 a.m. Wednesday at the Avon Place Apartments along Telegraph Road just south of McNichols Road.
A man in his 40s was fatally stabbed. Other circumstances are unknown at this time.
Detroit police have no details on the assailant, who remains at large.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-267-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.