DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police and family members are hoping a tip from the public can help to bring a missing teenager safely home.

Angel Lyons, 14, was last seen by her cousin in the 6100 block of Rosemont on Friday, November 10. Lyons’ mother told police the teen left home without permission and did not return.

It has also been reported that Angel has run away from home in the past, but concern is growing for her well-being as she hasn’t been in contact for over a month.

An approximate height and weight were not provided for Lyons, who police say has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, blue jean leggings and light gray Nike shoes.

Police said Lyons is believed to be in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone who has seen this missing teen or may know of her whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department 6th Precinct at 313-596-5640 or 313-596-5600.