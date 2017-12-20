CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]
Filed Under:IRS, legal, taxes, Virtual Workshops
(Photo Credit: Thinkstock)

 
It makes perfect sense to go straight to the tax source, the IRS, for tax information of any kind. New small business owners will be especially pleased with the volume of information and tax tips now available.

 
The IRS Virtual Workshop

The IRS Virtual Workshop at the IRS Video Portal presents the answers to the what and how questions that small businesses contend with when dealing with tax issues. In both video and lesson format, it’s easy to understand for any type of learner. The site covers federal tax filing, running a home business, setting up retirement plans, managing payroll taxes, hiring contractors, hiring non-citizens and much more.

 
Essential tax tools

The U.S. Small Business Administration puts it all together in their “5 Essential Online Tax Tools for Small Business Owners.” The article offers a connection to an array of IRS tax tools in a one click-and-go resource. Find all-important federal tax information for small businesses and the self-employed, including retirement planning, managing payroll withholding, and just about anything else small business owners and the self-employed need to know about taxes.

 
Workshops, seminars and meetings

Small business owners, independent contractors and self-employed individuals can get first hand federal tax information and guidance at workshops, seminars and meetings specifically geared to their unique small business needs. Check for event locations and times around your state at the IRS website.

 
How to report tax scams

The IRS wants to be sure small businesses do not get involved with or fall victim to illegal tax scams. Abusive tax scams that use tricks to avoid paying taxes may result in fines and even imprisonment. The IRS offers resources on their Tax Scams – How to Report Them webpage, which covers this topic extensively and lets you know how to recognize, avoid and report tax schemes.

 
If disaster strikes

They say disaster strikes when you least expect it, so plan for emergencies before they happen. The IRS is happy to help at its Disaster Information page, where several helpful videos offer valuable tips on planning for emergencies, reconstructing records after a disaster, disaster loss deductions and planning for business continuity after a disaster.
 

 
This article was written by Melanie Graysmith for Small Business Pulse
 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch