CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]
Filed Under:health, medicine, science, Shocking Stories

CBS Local — The field of medicine has made tremendous strides in 2017. Here’s a list of shocking stories from this year that shows just how far science has come and how unbelievable (and a little gross!) it can be. Laymen beware: the following may contain highly technical terminology for procedures (like swallowing balloons) and medical recommendations (like not to swallow coins).

New Procedure Has People Swallowing Balloons To Lose Weight

Having trouble hitting your goal weight? With the help of her doctor and a few gas-filled balloons, Bronx-resident Suzy Soto found out how to get rid of those last few pounds.

Scientists Say Your Brain Still Works After Death, And You Know When You’re Dead

This one will have your mind racing. Researchers are studying patients whose hearts temporarily stopped to understand the strange phenomena that takes place in the brain at the time of death. According to Dr. Sam Parnia of New York University’s Langone School of Medicine, these patients “describe watching doctors and nurses working; they’ll describe having awareness of full conversations, of visual things that were going on, that would otherwise not be known to them.”

Minneapolis Man Burned Squeezing Limes In The Sun

When life gives you limes, squeeze them in an air-conditioned room. File this one under Things You Didn’t Know You Should Worry About But Don’t Want To Find Out The Hard Way. Warning: This one is very graphic.

Mayo Clinic Performs 1st Facial Transplant

No, this isn’t a chapter out of a science fiction novel. Read about Andy Sandness’s new face, one that had belonged to another man.

Surgeons Remove 263 Coins, 100 Nails From Man’s Stomach

Doctors thought this man was suffering from food poisoning until they took an X-ray of his stomach. What they found was “bolts, chains, 263 coins and around 100 nails.”

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch