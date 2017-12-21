CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]
Filed Under:Detroit Tigers

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers today announced that the club has agreed to terms with lefthanded pitcher Will Lamb, infielder Ronny Rodriguez and outfielders Jason Krizan and Kenny Wilson on Minor League contracts for the 2018 season. Krizan and Rodriguez have each received invitations to Major League Spring Training camp.

Krizan, 28, returns to the Tigers organization after splitting the 2017 season between Double A Erie and Triple A Toledo. In 121 games last season, Krizan posted a .281 (120×427) batting average with 51 runs scored, 26 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 51 RBI. In seven Minor League seasons, Krizan has a .273 (760×2780) batting average with 336 runs scored, 156 doubles, 21 triples, 44 home runs and 341 RBI. He was named to the Eastern League’s Midseason All-Star Team in 2016 and won a MiLB Gold Glove with Single A Lakeland in 2013. A native of Austin, TX, Krizan was originally drafted by the Tigers in the eighth round of the 2011 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

Lamb, 27, split the 2017 season between Double A Birmingham and Triple A Charlotte in the Chicago White Sox organization, and Double A Hartford in the Colorado Rockies organization, compiling a 1-2 record with one save, a 5.27 ERA (66.2IP/39ER) and 73 strikeouts in 36 appearances, including three starts. In 244 career Minor League appearances, including 37 starts, Lamb has a 27-23 record with seven saves, a 4.20 ERA (463.1IP/216ER) and 429 strikeouts. Originally from Newport News, VA, Lamb was selected by the Texas Rangers in the second round of the 2011 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

Rodriguez, 25, spent the entire 2017 season with Triple A Columbus in the Cleveland Indians organization, hitting .291 (130×447) with 60 runs scored, 18 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 64 RBI and 15 stolen bases in 117 games. He ranked tied for fifth in the International League with a .291 batting average. Rodriguez was selected to the International League’s Postseason All-Star Team, and was named an Organization All-Star by MiLB.com. In seven Minor League seasons, Rodriguez has hit .262 (752×2871) with 374 runs scored, 154 doubles, 28 triples, 78 home runs and 346 RBI. A native of Santiago, DR, Rodriguez was originally signed by the Indians as a non-drafted free agent on October 5, 2010.

Wilson, 27, appeared in 90 games between Double A Midland and Triple A Nashville in the Oakland Athletics organization last season and hit .240 (71×296) with 35 runs scored, seven doubles, three triples, three home runs, 26 RBI and 15 stolen bases. In 952 career games at the Minor League level, Wilson has a .241 (834×3458) batting average with 518 runs scored, 143 doubles, 39 triples, 28 home runs, 282 RBI and 307 stolen bases. He was named a MiLB.com Organization All-Star for the Miami Marlins in 2015. Originally from Tampa, FL, Wilson was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the second round of the 2008 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch