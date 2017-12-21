DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers today announced that the club has agreed to terms with lefthanded pitcher Will Lamb, infielder Ronny Rodriguez and outfielders Jason Krizan and Kenny Wilson on Minor League contracts for the 2018 season. Krizan and Rodriguez have each received invitations to Major League Spring Training camp.

Krizan, 28, returns to the Tigers organization after splitting the 2017 season between Double A Erie and Triple A Toledo. In 121 games last season, Krizan posted a .281 (120×427) batting average with 51 runs scored, 26 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 51 RBI. In seven Minor League seasons, Krizan has a .273 (760×2780) batting average with 336 runs scored, 156 doubles, 21 triples, 44 home runs and 341 RBI. He was named to the Eastern League’s Midseason All-Star Team in 2016 and won a MiLB Gold Glove with Single A Lakeland in 2013. A native of Austin, TX, Krizan was originally drafted by the Tigers in the eighth round of the 2011 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

Lamb, 27, split the 2017 season between Double A Birmingham and Triple A Charlotte in the Chicago White Sox organization, and Double A Hartford in the Colorado Rockies organization, compiling a 1-2 record with one save, a 5.27 ERA (66.2IP/39ER) and 73 strikeouts in 36 appearances, including three starts. In 244 career Minor League appearances, including 37 starts, Lamb has a 27-23 record with seven saves, a 4.20 ERA (463.1IP/216ER) and 429 strikeouts. Originally from Newport News, VA, Lamb was selected by the Texas Rangers in the second round of the 2011 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

Rodriguez, 25, spent the entire 2017 season with Triple A Columbus in the Cleveland Indians organization, hitting .291 (130×447) with 60 runs scored, 18 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 64 RBI and 15 stolen bases in 117 games. He ranked tied for fifth in the International League with a .291 batting average. Rodriguez was selected to the International League’s Postseason All-Star Team, and was named an Organization All-Star by MiLB.com. In seven Minor League seasons, Rodriguez has hit .262 (752×2871) with 374 runs scored, 154 doubles, 28 triples, 78 home runs and 346 RBI. A native of Santiago, DR, Rodriguez was originally signed by the Indians as a non-drafted free agent on October 5, 2010.

Wilson, 27, appeared in 90 games between Double A Midland and Triple A Nashville in the Oakland Athletics organization last season and hit .240 (71×296) with 35 runs scored, seven doubles, three triples, three home runs, 26 RBI and 15 stolen bases. In 952 career games at the Minor League level, Wilson has a .241 (834×3458) batting average with 518 runs scored, 143 doubles, 39 triples, 28 home runs, 282 RBI and 307 stolen bases. He was named a MiLB.com Organization All-Star for the Miami Marlins in 2015. Originally from Tampa, FL, Wilson was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the second round of the 2008 MLB First-Year Player Draft.