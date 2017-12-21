WESTLAMD (WWJ) – A Westland woman has died after a crash Thursday morning along Wayne Road.
Police say the woman was a passenger in a minivan that hit a FedEx truck head-on on Wayne Road, north of Ford Road in Westland, at around 9 a.m.
Although an investigation is ongoing, police believe the van crossed the center line, causing the collision. Other circumstances surrounding the crash are unclear at this time.
Police closed Wayne Road between Ford Road and Stacy, which is a couple blocks north of Ford Road, while authorities remained on the scene, but the roadway has since reopened.
No details were immediately released about the victim, including her name or age. No one else was hurt.