DETROIT (WWJ) — A Christmas surprise for some Detroiters courtesy of Detroit Police.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig was passing out $100 bills to unsuspecting people in the Detroit area on Friday to help create some more holiday spirit across the city.

Craig caught many of the lucky residents by surprise, saying he was working for the big guy at the North Pole today.

“Guess what we are going to do,” Craig said to a few residents. “We are going to spread some Christmas joy. I’m working for someone today. You ever heard of secret Santa? I’m going to give you a little something but I want you to spread it to someone else too.”

Candice Williams, who has three kids, was one of the lucky residents that received $200 from Craig. She said she plans on spending the money on Christmas presents for her children.

“I’m going to spend it on them for Christmas,” Williams said. “I just got caught up on my bills so I’m going to spend it on them. Then we are going to eat good because he gave me a Kroger card.”

The police chief handed out $10,000 worth of $100 bills, which was received by an anonymous donor.

