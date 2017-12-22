DETROIT (WWJ) – Fiat Chrysler is recalling 1.4 million pickup trucks because of an issue with the gear shifts.

The recall involves a number of Ram pickups from the 2010 to 2017 model years; all have shifters mounted on the steering columns.

The automaker says over time a problem can develop where the truck may inadvertently be shifted out of park — raising the risk that the vehicles could roll away. Fiat Chrysler said seven reported injuries and a small number of accidents could be related to this problem.

Affected are certain 2010-2017 Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups; 2011-2017 Ram 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cabs; 2016-2017 Ram 3500 chassis cabs with a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of less than 10,000 lbs. Certain 2009-2017 Ram 1500 pickups are also included in the campaign. Certain 2009-2017 Ram 1500 pickups are also included in the campaign, but heavy-duty trucks represent the majority of the affected vehicles.

Note that all model-year 2017 trucks built after Dec. 31, 2016, are excluded.

Additional populations of these vehicles are also being recalled in Canada (est. 249,520); Mexico (est. 42,747) and certain markets outside the NAFTA region (ext. 14,950).

Owners will receive notices with specific recall instructions.

“FCA US will restore BTSI function in the vehicles subject to this recall,” advises Tom Mc Carthy, Head of Safety Compliance and Product Analysis. “Nevertheless, as always, we urge customers to use their parking brakes, as recommended, and to ensure that child occupants are not left unattended.”

Customers with concerns may call FCA US at 866-220-6747.