Former Michigan Rep Pete Hoekstra Calls Report 'Fake News,' Proven Wrong, Then Denies He Called It Fake [VIDEO]

(WWJ) Barely two weeks into his new position as United States ambassador to the Netherlands, Michigan’s Pete Hoekstra suffered an embarrassing moment that’s going viral on social media.

In a video that’s making the rounds, Hoekstra, a longtime U.S. Representative for Michigan’s 2nd congressional district, is asked by a Dutch journalist about a statement he had previously made about ‘no go zones’ in the area.

Hoekstra, a Republican appointed to his new position on Dec. 11, denied he had ever made that statement. He called it “fake news.”

Then the journalist played a video that showed him saying exactly what he was denying he said.

The clip shows him saying: “The Islamic movement has now gotten to a point where they have put Europe into chaos. Chaos in the Netherlands, there are cars being burnt, there are politicians that are being burnt … and yes there are no-go zones in the Netherlands.”

Challenged about calling this “fake news,” Hoekstra then went on to deny he had used the phrase “fake news” — despite the fact he had been recorded saying it a few seconds before.

“I didn’t call that fake news. I didn’t use the words today. I don’t think I did,” Hoekstra said. The journalist looks at the camera in disbelief and the interview is over.

Hoekstra served as representative from 1993 to 2011.

“We truly live in an idiocracy,” one viewer wrote on You Tube.