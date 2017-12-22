(Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

It might be close to the end of 2017, but the best video of the year may have hit in the Internet Thursday.

Described as “Top night last night, but this has to be the highlight.”

The video shows a young man sliding down the middle part between two escalators. He didn’t take into consideration that there were advertisements in the middle that might make it a little bit of a bumpy ride.

It has already collected more than 10 million views and it’s very understandable why. Not only does this dude get nailed where the sun doesn’t shine but he then got tossed off the railing as if he were riding a wild bull.

Is this the best video of 2017?

