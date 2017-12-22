Filed Under:Harrison Township

CLINTON TWP. (WWJ) – A Macomb County man with an extensive history of drunken driving has been charged in connection with a crash in Harrison Township.

booking gipson tommy e1513964957833 Macomb County Man With 16 Alcohol Convictions Charged With OWI In Crash

Tommy Gipson (Photo: Macomb County Sheriff’s Office)

Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to North River Road and 1-94, at around 1 a.m. Tuesday, to a call about a two-vehicle crash.

Investigators found that a red Toyota Tacoma, heading westbound on North River Road, had been struck by an eastbound red Ford Tempo that had served into the westbound lane.

Deputies said the Tempo driver — identified as 67-year-old Tommy Gipson of Harrison Township — “smelled of intoxicants” at the scene and admitted that he’d been drinking. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, and search warrant was obtained for a blood test.

The other driver, a 79-year-old Mt. Clemens man, wasn’t hurt.

According to the sheriff’s office, Gipson has 16 prior alcohol convictions and was driving on a suspended license.

Following his release from the hospital, Gipson was transported to the Macomb County Jail.

He was arraigned in 41-B District Court of Clinton Township Thursday one  count of Operating While Intoxicated – Third Offense (felony) and Operating – License Suspended, Revoked, Denied – Second Offense (misdemeanor).

Bond was set at $500,000. Gipson is due back in court for a probable cause hearing on January 3.

  1. Mike Delaney says:
    December 23, 2017 at 10:41 am

    These are the people who get people killed. This guy should have been doing 7-10 in Jackson, not driving around. They do 10-20 days of a 6 month sentence, get released early and back on the street. I had a neighbor who got caught on his third offense 3 fin”g times!!!! He got to plead down to a second offense, non-felony, got sentenced to 6 months and was back on the street in 32 days.

